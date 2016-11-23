Former Interim WBA HW Champ Luis Ortiz vs. Dave Allen Set for Dec. 10 Bout in Manchester

Luis Ortiz will face Dave Allen at the Manchester Arena on Saturday December 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Heavyweight danger man Ortiz made his European debut in Monte-Carlo on November 12 with a landslide points win over Malik Scott extending his unbeaten record to 26-0. ‘King Kong’ was frustrated by Scott’s negative approach, but the Cuban KO artist is confident that he prove he’s the next ruler of the division on December 10.

“I’m so excited to be boxing in the UK and it’s great to be keeping busy,” said Ortiz. “Monaco was a great experience for me and although the fight didn’t play out like I hoped I felt I learnt a lot.

“We looked at opponents for December 10 and we wanted someone who will come to fight for the fans. Dave Allen called the fight on and he’s got his wish. It’s great to be taking on a Brit in his backyard and I’m confident you will see the real Luis Ortiz in Manchester.”

Doncaster man Allen has other ideas though and for the 24 year old it’s a huge chance for him to claim a major scalp and put his name in the mix for more major battles in 2017.

“The day Eddie Hearn signed Luis Ortiz, I messaged him and said “I will fight him, stick me in with him!” said Allen. “I didn’t hold any fear of fighting him even before the Malik Scott fight. But that fight showed that the hype isn’t real. Ortiz isn’t Superman – I think he’s on the slide even though he’s undefeated.

“I showed I have a good defence against Dillian Whyte, so I will be prepared for anything. I said to myself I would only fight the end of the year if it was against David Price, but this fight is even bigger so I couldn’t say no. I’m going to put it all on the line against him. I’m stick it on him early, smack him bang on the chin and see how it goes.

“I’m going to make Ortiz look like an old man in there. When he hits me, I’m going to stand there and smile at him. This is the fight that will catapult my career on the world scene. My sparring tells me that I have the ability to become world class, now this my time to go out there and show the world what I can do.”

Ortiz’s clash with Allen is part of a huge night of action in Manchester as Anthony Joshua MBE defends his IBF World Heavyweight title against Eric Molina.

Dillian Whyte faces bitter London rival Dereck Chisora in an official eliminator for the WBC Heavyweight title, Scott Quigg returns to action after treatment on his broken jaw following his unification blockbuster with Carl Frampton, and the Bury star moves up to Featherweight as he looks to regain his status as a World champion.

Kal Yafai can become Birmingham’s first World champion but the unbeaten 27 year old faces a tough task to rip the WBA Super-Flyweight title against Luis Concepcion, the two-weight World champion that will enter the ring in his 11th World title outing.

Irish amateur sensation Katie Taylor boxes for the second time in the paid ranks after making her pro debut at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 26, Callum Smith defends his British Super-Middleweight title against Luke Blackledge and Hosea Burton will defend his British Light-Heavyweight title against Frank Buglioni.

