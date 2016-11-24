Former WBA Super Bantamweight Champ Scott Quigg Takes on Jose Cayetano at Joshua-Molina on Dec. 10

Scott Quigg will meet Jose Cayetano for the WBA International Featherweight title at the Manchester Arena on Saturday December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Quigg returns to action after recovering from a broken jaw in his keenly fought World Super-Bantamweight unification battle with Carl Frampton in the same arena in February.

The Bury star is looking to get back into the World title frame and will be keen to make a big impact up at Featherweight as he tracks down a rematch with Frampton and hunts another potential domestic World championship rival in Welsh IBF king Lee Selby.

Cayetano will be out to spoil Quigg’s return and hand back to back defeats to the hometown favourite. The Mexican has mixed in top company having taken Leo Santa Cruz the distance on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao blockbuster and enters the bout full of confidence having beaten Alexis Santiago in Las Vegas in September.

“It’s great to be back,” said Quigg. “It’s been a long road. The biggest fight of my career didn’t go my way in February and I’ve had a broken jaw that’s kept me out of the gym for a long time. Everyone knows that I love to be in the gym, working and learning, so it’s been really tough. I’m back to living the life I love and I can’t wait to be back in the ring where I belong.

“The four pounds is a lot to play with when you are big for the weight. I was still making Super-Bantamweight and making it safely because of how I live my life, but it was getting harder. Sometimes I was training in the gym and I was miserable, I wasn’t eating as much and I was snappy.

“With the extra four pounds I’ve been able to let my body mature instead of holding it back and I am happier in the gym, laughing and joking but still putting in the hard work. I always say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, I feel I am going from strength to strength as I’m in the gym with a smile on my face.

“Jose has mixed in good company, taken Santa Cruz the distance and he’s coming off a good win against Santiago. This is a very good fight coming back from a broken jaw. I am not taking this lightly at all, I’ve watched him a lot, he knows what he’s doing, he’s cute, and it’s a fight that I have to put in a top performance in and that’s what I am aiming to do.

“I feel like I’m ready to be let off the leash now, it’s been so long out and I have to thank Anthony Joshua and Eddie for giving me the chance to come back on such a big show, it’s the perfect platform for me, straight back in front of a packed arena and worldwide media so I can show them what I am about.

“The Manchester Arena is my home. I’ve had some great nights there and there are more to come. It doesn’t faze me that it’s where I fell short on the biggest night of my career, I want to go back and kick-off those good memories again and start the ball rolling at Featherweight.

“I want to be linked with Carl Frampton and Lee Selby because if I am not linked with them, I’m doing something wrong. It’s no secret that I want a rematch with Carl and I would love to fight Lee too.

“I want to avenge the loss against Carl, which I believe I can do, and I want to become a two-weight World champion and that means fighting title holders like Lee. I’ve got to go out there and get back to winning ways first though, and then those fights will happen. It’s down to me to go out there and prove I’m going to land those fights and beat those guys. I believe I am the best, I had a night last time bit if I keep winning, those big World title fights will come back once again and the results will go my way.”

Quigg’s return against Cayetano is part of a huge night of action in Manchester as Anthony Joshua MBE defends his IBF World Heavyweight title against Eric Molina.

Dillian Whyte faces bitter London rival Dereck Chisora in an official eliminator for the WBC Heavyweight title and fellow Heavyweights Luis Ortiz and Dave Allen also clash.

Kal Yafai can become Birmingham’s first World champion but the unbeaten 27 year old faces a tough task to rip the WBA Super-Flyweight title against Luis Concepcion, the two-weight World champion that will enter the ring in his 11th World title outing.

Irish amateur sensation Katie Taylor boxes for the second time in the paid ranks after making her pro debut at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 26, Callum Smith defends his British Super-Middleweight title against Luke Blackledge and Hosea Burton will defend his British Light-Heavyweight title against Frank Buglioni.

