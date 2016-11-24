Nov. 24 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Demian Maia

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE NOV. 24TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

1:51 – John Pollock runs through the highlights of the UFC doubleheader and Michael Chandler retaining his Bellator lightweight title over Benson Henderson.

2:36 – The future of 10-8 rounds in the sport.

4:17 – Ryan Bader wins and what is next for the light heavyweight?

7:11 – Fedor Emelianenko coming to Bellator and will fight Matt Mitrione

11:52 – UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping discusses his first title defence against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in Manchester, his prediction in 2015 about how the middleweight division would go, why he isn’t fighting at UFC 206 and the Georges St-Pierre fight not happening this year.

22:24 – Fight Network’s Cody Saftic jumps on to chat the suspensions from the NYSAC for Thiago Alves, Kelvin Gastelum and Yoel Romero, how weigh-in procedures may need to change within the state for fighters, Ontario’s decision to not allow Rashad Evans to fight in Toronto, the future for CM Punk and why the UFC will likely use him again.

40:35 – UFC welterweight Demian Maia discusses the majority decision between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, who he felt won the fight, his place within the division after the fight, if he feels the rematch will be next and more.

