Dec. 21 Edition of Review-A-SmackdownDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"Video Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black Fitness – Punching Power on Heavy Bag with Funk Roberts Funk Roberts / November 25, 2016 - 12:13pm Tweet Funk Roberts is back with another workout. Check out awesome Water Bag Power circuit using the Everlast HydroStrike bag and Everlast gloves. This Water Bag workout is designed to help improve punching power, endurance and cardio conditioning BoxingFitnessMMA Tweet