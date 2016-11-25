Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars: Official Weigh-in Results & Photos

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars from Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut presented by Main Events.

-Virgilijus Stapulionis 154 vs Patrick Day 154

-Cassius Chaney 224.75 vs. Carlos Sandoval 251

-Vaughn Alexander 159.5 vs. Antonio Fernandes 159

-Madiyar Ashkeyev 154 vs. Marcus Beckford 155

-Enrikho Gogokhia 154 vs. Roberto Yong 155.5

-Jesus Gonzalez.118 vs. Josh Crespo 126

-Tracey Johnson 196 vs. Kennedy Katende 196

-Rodrigo Almeida 179 vs. Reinaldo Graceski 174