Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Logo_LAW_ReviewARawDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"
Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonVideo Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. Waterson
Fight Network’s Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin BlackFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black

Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars: Official Weigh-in Results & Photos

Fight Network Staff / November 25, 2016 - 10:23pm

 

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars from Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut presented by Main Events.

-Virgilijus Stapulionis 154 vs Patrick Day 154
-Cassius Chaney 224.75 vs. Carlos Sandoval 251
-Vaughn Alexander 159.5 vs. Antonio Fernandes 159
-Madiyar Ashkeyev 154 vs. Marcus Beckford 155
-Enrikho Gogokhia 154 vs. Roberto Yong 155.5
-Jesus Gonzalez.118 vs. Josh Crespo 126
-Tracey Johnson 196 vs. Kennedy Katende 196
-Rodrigo Almeida 179 vs. Reinaldo Graceski 174