Retrospective: Tommy Dreamer – Part 2 – Full Episode

Fight Network Staff / November 26, 2016 - 12:59pm

Hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer reflects on the times at ECW; the ‘sex, drugs and rock & roll’ of wrestling, the first invasion of ECW into WWE, beginning House of Hardcore, his family and twin daughters with Beulah McGillicutty, plus more in part 2 of Retrospective.

Jorge Barbosa is a features producer & senior editor who has created several segments, series and documentaries at Fight Network.  When he’s not out shooting, you can find him in his edit suite with the Ramones debut album cranked at full volume.  For more, follow him on Twitter: @jorgebarbosa5.  

