IMMAF 2016 European Open Championships Day 3 Results

(Prague. 24 November 2016) The 2016 IMMAF European Open Championships has completed its third day today at the Arena Sparta in Prague, Czech Republic.

Hosted by the Czech MMA Association (MMAA), the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s nation vs. nation tournament is a 5 day event spanning 22 to 26 November. The finalised draw included 151 Amateur MMA competitors from 30 member countries and includes weight categories from Women’s Strawweight to Lightweight, and Men’s Flyweight to Super Heavyweight.

All matches are held under the IMMAF Unified Amateur MMA Rules.

See below for the Official Results for Day 3, 24 November.

To view the Tournament Brackets at MyNextMatch.com go to: https://www.mynextmatch.com/tournament/14/details/programme/bracket

To view the Matches Schedule for the Semi-Finals (Day 4) on 25 November go to: https://www.mynextmatch.com/tournament/14/details/programme/fixture

RESULTS: DAY 3 – 2016 IMMAF EUROPEAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Cage 1

1. Women’s Flyweight – Anette Osterberg (Finland) def. Dagmar Hrund Sigurleifsdottir (Iceland) via TKO (strikes) at 1:52 of Round 1

2. Men’s Flyweight – Meagan O’Loughlin (Ireland) def. Ilaria Norcia (Finland) via Submission (Armbar), round 2, 2:23

3. Men’s Flyweight – David Fogarty (Ireland) def. Markus Haegland (Norway) via Submission (Armbar),round 2, 2:23

4. Men’s Flyweight – Berik Shinalyev (Kazakhstan) def. Hussaid Abdulla (Bahrain) via TKO, round 3, 0:39

5. Men’s Bantamweight – Marco Zannetti (Italy) def. Joshua Jay Mottram (UK) via Split Decision, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28

6. Men’s Banamweight – Renato Vidovic (Sweden) def. Vitali Shostak (Ukraine) via TKO (Strikes), round 3, 1:44

7. Men’s Featherweight – Hoger Salih (Sweden) def. Levan Mirtskhulava (Ukraine) via TKO (Strikes), round 2, 1:38

8. Men’s Featherweight – Michele Martignoni (Italy) def. Carlos Castro (USA) via Unanimous Decision, 29-28

9. Men’s Lightweight – Ferdun Osmanov (Bulgaria) def. Pascal Hintzen (Germany) via TKO (Strikes) round 1, 2:53

10. Men’s Lightweight – Lee Hammond (Ireland) def. Joel Arolainen (Finland) via Submission (Armbar), round 2, 1:44

11. Men’s Welterweight – Nikolay Nikolov (Bulgaria) def. Jorgen Indsetviken (Norway) via Split Decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28

12. Men’s Welterweight – Magnus Ingvarsson (Iceland) def. Zilad Sadaily (Russia) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke), round1, 1:31

13. Men’s Middleweight – Rostem Akman def. Bjorn Thorleifsson (Iceland) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke), round 1, 2:56

14. Men’s Middleweight – Florian Aberger ( Azerbaijan) def. Hrolfur Olafsson (Bulgaria) via TKO (Strikes), round 1, 1:45

15. Men’s Light Heavyweight – Tencho Kareav (Bulgaria) def. Tural Azayev (Azerbaijan) via Unanimous Decision, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28

16. Men’s Light Heavyweight – Paolo Anastasi (Italy) def. Joe Millward (UK) via Split Decision, 27-30, 28-29, 29-28

17. Men’s Heavyweight – Irman Smajic (Sweden) def. Ryan Spillane (Ireland) via TKO (Strikes), round 1, 0:16

18. Men’s Heavyweight – Daniel Galabrov (Bulgaria) def. Chaddad Alexandre (Lebanon) via Unanimous Decision 27-30, 28-29, 27-30

Cage 2

1. Women’s Flyweight – Alexandra Kovacs (Hungary) def. Danni Neilan (France) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke), round 1, 2:39

2. Men’s Flyweight – Sanan Safarli (Azerbaijan) def. Dennis Ryden ( Sweden) via Submission (Guillotine Choke), round 1, 1:53

3. Men’s Flyweight – Serdar Atlas (Bulgaria) def. Dylan Kennedy (Ireland) via Unanimous Decision, 28-29, 27-30, 28-29

4. Men’s Bantamweight – Rostislav Raichev (Bulgaria) def. Hamza Zrira (Bahrain) via Split Decision, 29-28, 28-29, 27-30

5. Men’s Bantamweight – Jan Vaclavek ( Czech Republic ) def. Jack Corr (Northern Ireland) via Submission (Triangle Choke), round 1, 2:19

6. Men’s Featherweight – Sahota Kierandip (UK) def. Eemil Kurhela (Finland) via Split decision, 28-29, 29-28, 28-29

7. Men’s Featherweight – Daniel Schalander (Sweden) def. Andrea Chiappi (Italy) via Unanimous Decision, 27-30, 27-30, 26-30

8. Men’s Lightweight – Alexander O’Sullivan (Ireland) def. Iorga Cristian (Romania) viaUnanimous Decision, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28

9. Men’s Lightweight – Milad Ohady (UK) def. Tobias Harila (Sweden) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke), round 1, 1:42

10. Men’s Welterweight – Henri Dimitri ( France) def. Shamil Muradov ( Austria) via Bye (medical suspension)

11. Men’s Welterweight – Gianluigi Ventoruzzo (Italy) de. Oleh Hilantsev (Ukraine) via Unanimous Decision, 27-30, 26-30, 27-30

12. Men’s Middleweight – Tom Crosby (UK) def. Kim Andreas Zachariasse (Norway) via Unanimous Decision, 27-30

13. Men’s Middleweight – Valeri Antenasov (Bulgaria) def. Colin Meagher (Ireland) via Split Decision, 28-29, 28-29, 29-28

14. Men’s Light Heavyweight – Egill Hjordisarson ( Iceland ) def. Bjarni Kristjansson (Iceland) via Verbal Submission

15. Men’s Light Heavyweight – Robin Larsson (Sweden) def. Pawel Zakrezewski (Poland) via Unanimous Decision, 27-30

16. Men’s Heavyweight – Ion Grigore (Romania ) def. Allan Guichard (France) via Split Decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28

17. Men’s Heavyweight – Berat Berisha ( Norway) def. Robert Voves ( Czech Republic) via Submission (Head and Arm Choke), round 3, 2:17

