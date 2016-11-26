Anthony Pettis vs. Max Holloway Set For Interim Featherweight Title at UFC 206

UFC 206 has a new main event.

As reported by MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani and confirmed by UFC, Anthony Pettis vs. Max Holloway will now be for the interim featherweight title, which headlines UFC 206 on Dec. 10 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON.

Pettis vs. Holloway was originally scheduled as the co-main event for the card.

Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion, is coming off of a third-round submission win over Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night Vancouver this past August. Pettis was previously scheduled to face Jose Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 163, but withdrew due to a knee injury.

Holloway is currently on a 9-fight winning streak, defeating 4 of the top 10 ranked featherweights including Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens and former featherweight contender Ricardo Lamas.

The current featherweight title picture is up in the air with Conor McGregor holding both the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles, while claiming he is taking a hiatus due to expecting a child in May 2016.

Jose Aldo also holds a separate interim featherweight title, which he earned after a decision victory over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 this past July.

This bout replaces the light heavyweight title bout between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson which was cancelled following a groin injury to Cormier.