UFC Fight Night Melbourne Results: Robert Whittaker Finishes Derek Brunson in First Round

Below are full results for UFC Fight Night Melbourne from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.



Main Card (TSN5/FOX Sports 1, 10:00 p.m. ET):

-Robert Whittaker def. Derek Brunson via TKO (head kick and punches) at 4:07, Round 1

-Andrew Holbrook def. Jake Matthews via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

-Omari Akhmedov def. Kyle Noke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

-Alexander Volkanovski def. Yusuke Kasuya via TKO (punches) at 2:06, Round 2

-Tyson Pedro def. Khalil Rountree via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:07, Round 1

-Danielle Taylor def. Seo Hee Ham via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (Fight Network/FOX Sports 1, 8:00 p.m. ET):

-Daniel Kelly def. Chris Camozzi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

-Damien Brown def. Jon Tuck via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

-Jonathan Meunier def. Richard Walsh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

-Ben Nguyen def. Geane Herrera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET):

-Jason Knight def. Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

-Marlon Vera def. Ning Guangyou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,, 29-28)

-Jenel Lausa def. Yao Zhikui via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)