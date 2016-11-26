Conor McGregor Vacates UFC Featherweight Title; Jose Aldo Promoted to Undisputed Champ

Conor McGregor now rules over only one division.

McGregor has vacated the featherweight title with current interim featherweight champion Jose promoted to “undisputed” status.

The UFC released the following statement below along with the changes at UFC 206:

UFC announced on Saturday that world lightweight champion Conor McGregor has vacated his featherweight title and opted to keep the 155-pound title he won by defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on Nov. 12.



Interim featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo has now been elevated to undisputed champion, and following these developments, the interim UFC featherweight title will be on the line on Saturday, Dec. 10, as Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis battle for championship gold in the new main event of UFC 206.



The winner of the five-round bout, which will be held at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, will face Aldo in 2017 for the unified belt.