Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Melbourne: Whittaker vs. Brunson

Fight Network Staff / November 27, 2016 - 10:15am

Check out all the video highlights from UFC Fight Night Melbourne featuring Robert Whittaker stopping Derek Brunson at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Highlights from Whittaker’s finish of Brunson.

Whittaker speaks on his KO.

Whittaker discusses his win backstage.

Andrew Holbrook takes a decision over the hometown favourite Jake Matthews.

Holbrook speaks on his victory.

Holbrook speaks backstage.

Omari Akhmedov batters Kyle Noke.

Alex Volkanovski beats down Yusuke Kasuya.

Newcomer Tyson Pedro submits Khalil Rountree.

Pedro comments on his first UFC victory.

Danielle Taylor and Seo Hee Ham go to war.

Daniel Kelly speaks on defeating Chris Camozzi.

Jason Knight discusses his big win.