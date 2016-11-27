Round 7: Operation Knockout MMA Charity Event Set Tonight for Randy Couture’s G.I. Foundation



LAS VEGAS (November 27, 2016) – The “Round 7, Operation Knockout” amateur mixed-martial-arts and grappling card, presented by Tuff-N-Uff in association with Neon Star Media, will air tonight (Sunday, Nov. 27), starting at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network.

The seventh annual “Operation Knockout,” held this past Nov. 19th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, was created to help Randy Couture’s G.I. Foundation raise funds and awareness for wounded soldiers and their families.

Nine amateur MMA fights, four of which were for title belts, and six super-fight grappling bouts were contested featuring Bellator’s Ryan Couture, ex-UFC fighter Ulysses Gomez and current UFC fighter Anthony Birchak, former Bellator fighter and active military, Michael Parker, former Lion Fight fighter Fanny Tommasino, and current Combate Americas fighter and former Tuff-N-Uff fighter, Kyra Batara.

Veteran MMA announcers Sean Wheelock, Joey Varner and living legend Couture called all the action live from ringside.

Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation provides necessary support and services for wounded soldiers and their families, many of whom return with traumatic amputations, gunshot wounds, burns and blast injuries. One-hundred percent of the proceeds are given as Operation Knockout continues to build on its efforts to raise more money and help more wounded soldiers and their families. With help of its generous sponsors and donations, “Operation Knock” had raised more than $170,000 going into this year’s event.

