UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation World Tour Stops in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 13 & 14

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28th November, 2016: The UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the official authority for Jiu-jitsu in the United Arab Emirates, announces the fourth leg of the most prestigious Jiu-Jitsu championship series in the world: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2016-17, to be hosted, for the first time, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. After three successful events in Los Angeles [USA], Tokyo [Japan] and Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], the Grand Slam promises a two-day, spectacular and extravagant display of the gentle art in the Capital city by some of the world’s best players, before it heads to its fifth and final leg in London [UK] on 18th March, 2017.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is open to all nationalities, the medalists will be listed in the jiu-jitsu world rankings and cash prizes are awarded for the top athletes of each division. Top ranked competitors will receive huge prizes at the end of the season according to the UAEJJF World Ranking.

“With the vision, inspiration and leadership of His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to develop the sports sector and transform the UAE into a world leader and capital in the sport of jiu-jitsu, we have achieved great success in our endeavor, but we strive for perfection and we will continue to reach even greater targets.” Said H.E. Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation.

“This is the fourth leg in the world tour and the first time in Abu Dhabi, so we are excited to bring the best players here and show this beautiful sport in its highest quality. Our strategic plans for 2017-2018 are already in process, we aim to more than double our reach through TV broadcasters, as we already have requests, make the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam a sustainable global sport championship product by gradually increasing the number of events in different continents and countries. Our partnerships with key sponsors and partners will contribute to the objectives of the Grand Slam for next season and the upcoming years” Said H.E. Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation.

Twenty seven black belt winners from the Abu Dhabi Grand Slams in Los Angeles [USA], Tokyo [Japan] and Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], will compete in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Ana Alencar, Maxine Thylin, Luiza Costa, Nathiely Jesus, Michael Musumeci, Paulo Miyao, Edwin Najmi, Gabriel Sousa, Alexandre Ribeiro, Luiz Panza, Rikako Yuasa, Mackenzie Dern, Nathiely Jesus, Tomoyuki Hashimoto, Tiago Bravo, Roberto Satoshi, Gabriel Sousa, Felipe Pena, Jose Junior, Thamires Aquino, Beatriz Mesquita, Ana Srour, Hiago George Silva, Isaque Paiva, Alexandre Cavaliere, Matheus Souza, Andre Campos.

“At the start of the season, it was my goal to compete in all five of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam events, but I had to miss two of them due to my schedule and MMA fights. The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam events are some of the best jiu-jitsu events I have competed in, so I can’t wait to be in back in Abu Dhabi and perform for all the amazing fans over there.” said Mackenzie Dern, Brazilian female jiu-jitsu black belt champion

“I am looking forward to the Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi, it is being held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, so we are all very excited, as we will be in front of our family, friends and home fans. So far the UAE National team has done exceptionally well and I have won the Silver and Gold medals in Tokyo and Rio. My aim is to win the Gold medal here in Abu Dhabi. We all saw the passion of the fans in Brazil, now we want the UAE fans to show the passion and support us, as they always do.” Faisal Al Ketbi, Emirati jiu-jitsu black belt and champion

Age Divisions include: Juvenile [16-17], Adult [18-29], Master 1 [30-35] and Master 2 [36+]. Belt categories include: ‘Adult to Master 2’: White, Blue, Purple, Brown and Black. ‘Juvenile’: White and Blue [Yellow to Green should fight as Blue belts].

The weigh-ins for all the players competing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Abu Dhabi will take place on Thursday 12th January [17:00pm to 20:00pm], Friday 13th January [8:00am to 10:00am] and Saturday 14th January [8:00am to 10:00am] at the IPIC Arena, Zayed Sports City.

A Referees rules course will be held on Thursday 12th January [19:00pm to 21:00pm], at the IPIC Arena, Zayed Sports City for players with a blue belt ranking or higher.

Medals will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each division. Prize money awarded will range from $750 to $3,000 in several categories, including Black Adult and Master; in the blue, purple, brown and black categories for both men and women.

The first-place winner in the respective weight categories of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will receive 200 points, the second-place winner will receive 160 points and the third-place winner will receive 120 points. Fourth-place will receive 100 points, Fifth to Eighth place will receive 80 points.

A trophy will be awarded to the best club as well and there’s also a special award for the black belt adult division champions.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam | Abu Dhabi, will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports TV in the UAE and Middle East & Northern Africa region. Other broadcast partners include: Canal Combate, FloGrappling, LeSports China, Dubai Sports TV, Fight Network, Abema TV, ONE World Sport, City 7 Dubai, Nile Sports, Sharjah Sports TV and TNN Tunisia”