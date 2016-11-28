Scott Jorgensen Suffers Injury; Out of Bout vs. Soo Chul Kim at ROAD FC 035

28 November, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the unfortunate withdrawal of Scott Jorgensen from his fight with Kim Soo-Chul due to injury. Jorgensen injured his left ankle during training and has been restricted from activity by a physician for ten weeks to allow for time to heal. ROAD FC wishes Jorgensen a full recovery, and looks forward to his return and debut in the ROAD FC cage.

Also in response to injury, former ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Lee Eun-Soo will now face up and coming MMA grappling sensation Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake instead of Makshati Sailik at Welterweight. ​

Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 in Seoul

Profits from Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 will go to benefit pediatric cancer patients under the “ROAD FC Love Sharing Project”. Actor Kim Bo-Sung makes his fighting debut at 50 years of age against Tetsuo Kondo, an MMA veteran who is 49.

Three title fights will shine through the night: ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol will face challenger Sasaki Shinji; ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan will take on Choi Young; and Openweight Champion Mighty Mo will make his first title defense against Carlos Toyota.

Also announced, two “Crying Fist” alums with a long-standing animosity will finally settle the score, as Park Hyung-Geun and Kim Hyung-Su meet in the ROAD FC cage. And opening up the Main Card, Park Won-Sik and Nandin Erdine are both coming off rapid KO victories and hurtling towards each other in what will surely be an explosive match!

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 035

Date: Saturday, 10 December, 2016

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card



Special Charity Welterweight Match

Kim Bo-Sung vs Kondo Tetsuo

Lightweight Championship

Kwon A-Sol vs Sasaki Shinji

Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Carlos Toyota

Middleweight Championship

Cha Jung-Hwan vs Choi Young

Bantamweight Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs TBA

Welterweight Match

Lee Eun-Soo vs Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake​

Lightweight Match

Park Won-Sik vs Nandin-Erdine

Young Guns 31

Featherweight Match

Park Hyung-Geun vs Kim Hyung-Su

Lightweight Match

Kim Kyung-Pyo vs Park Dae-Sung

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Chang-Ju

Featherweight Match

Lee Jeong-Young vs Kim Ho-Jun

Flyweight Match

Kang Yeun-Su vs Wang Deyu

Lightweight Match

Hisanari Tamaki vs Kim Kyu-Hyung

Flyweight Match

Kim Woo-Jae vs Ko Dong-Hyeok