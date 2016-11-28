Anthem Sports & Entertainment and William Corgan Announce Settlement

Toronto, Canada (November 28, 2016) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. and William “Billy” Corgan today announced that they have completed an agreement to resolve Mr. Corgan’s litigation against Impact Ventures, parent company of TNA Impact Wrestling. Anthem has acquired Mr. Corgan’s loan to Impact Ventures on undisclosed terms, and Mr. Corgan has dismissed his proceedings against Impact Ventures and TNA Impact Wrestling.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company that operates Fight Network, Impact Wrestling’s exclusive broadcaster in Canada, as well as the exclusive worldwide digital streaming partner for all TNA programming. It is also an equity stakeholder of Impact Ventures.

Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm stated: “We are pleased to conclude these arrangements with Mr. Corgan. The events leading to litigation were unfortunate but also reflected all parties’ desire in good faith to support the company. The arrangements we have made with Mr. Corgan respect all parties’ gratitude for his contributions to Impact Wrestling, both creatively and financially. We can now close this chapter and look forward to making Impact Wrestling a leader in the professional wrestling world.”

“I’m pleased that an agreement is now in place that allows wrestling operations to continue,” said Corgan, Impact’s former president, “for my interest from the start was to provide support, be it material or creative, to such a great roster and crew. And as I plan on continuing in the business side of pro wrestling, I look forward to seeing where Anthem’s leadership takes the company in 2017, and wish them the best.”

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global leader in operating targeted specialty video channels on linear, digital and mobile platforms with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 30 other countries, Fantasy Sports Network(FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, RotoExperts.com, a leader in fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in over 40 million homes, and it owns SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.

About IMPACT VENTURES

IMPACT VENTURES, LLC, is a privately held sports entertainment company that is the parent company to TNA IMPACT Wrestling. Represented by United Talent Agency and based in Nashville, Tenn., IMPACT VENTURES specializes in television properties, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, EC3, Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, and Gail Kim and the lovely and lethal Knockouts. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Pop, a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate, in the United States and on Fight Network in Canada.