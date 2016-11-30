Undefeated Super Lightweight Logan McGuinness Returns Dec. 29 in Calgary

TORONTO (November 28, 2016)- Undefeated super lightweight Logan Cotton McGuinness will take one more step in his comeback and march towards a world title before the end of the year.

McGuinness (24-0-1, 11 KOs) will headline a night of world class professional boxing on December 29 at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary, AB against an opponent to be named later.

Lee Baxter Promotions will host the event, in association with Teofista Boxing, marking the second event the two have collaborated on in just under two months.

“The enthusiasm of boxing fans in Alberta is amazing,” said Baxter. “The Deerfoot Casino is an intimate atmosphere with a big fight set-up. It’s a really unique environment to watch fights in, especially ones at such a high level.”

McGuinness was ranked No. 4 in the WBA at 130 pounds, however managerial issues kept him inactive for the better part of two years between 2013 and 2015. The Orangeville, Ontario native showed no signs of ring rust in October, when he stopped Neol Meijia Rincon in the very venue he will fight in again on December 29.

Long considered one of the most thrilling action fighters in Canada, McGuinness has been honing his skills under renowned trainer Ryan Grant in Toronto, ON. “RG” is a member of the legendary Grant boxing family that includes former middleweight titleholder Otis, and world class trainer Howard.

“It’s about closing the year strong, and being able to start 2017 with an eye towards a world title shot for Logan,” said Baxter.

Baxter’s ever-growing roster will get a chance to close out the year in a big way as well, as welterweight Kane Heron (4-0, 2 KOs) will make his ring return. In addition, UK-born lightweight Alex Dilmaghani (10-1, 2 KOs), who has spent years training under Hall of Famer Nacho Beristain at the Romanza Gym in Mexico City, will fight for just the second time in Canada, and the first in the province of Alberta.

“Kane is one of the most exciting prospects in Canada, as the fans of Ontario know very well, and now it’s time for fans in Alberta to see a future champion up close.”

The card will also feature a bevy of local talent, including a pair of undefeated Calgary-based prospects, middleweight Devon Reti (5-0, 3 KOs), and super lightweight Lukasz Wierzbicki (10-0, 5 KOs).

In the “don’t go to the concession stand” fight of the night, knockout artist Ahmad Cheikho (17-6-2, 12 KOs), who engaged in a Fight of the Year candidate with Baxter stable member and world-rated welterweight Samuel Vargas in 2011, will look for his second win in as many outings at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino.

Tickets start at $80 for this exclusive evening of boxing, and VIP tables will soon be made available.