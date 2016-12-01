Shimizu Shunichi Replaces Injured Scott Jorgensen to Face Soo Chul Kim at ROAD FC 035

1 December, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that Kim Soo-Chul will indeed have a replacement for his match in Xiaomi ROAD FC 035. Japanese journeyman Shimizu Shunichi has agreed to step in on late notice to face Kim on 10 December in Seoul, South Korea.

Originally, Kim Soo-Chul was set to face Kim Min-Woo for the vacant ROAD FC Bantamweight title, however Min-Woo’s minor surgery delayed the match until 2017. Scott Jorgensen was announced as the match up for Kim on Xiaomi ROAD FC 035. Unfortunately, Jorgensen injured his ankle during training camp and was forced to withdraw.

With ten days notice before ROAD FC 035, Shimizu Shunichi has agreed to step in against Kim Soo-Chul. While Kim is regarded as one of Korea’s current top fighters, Shimizu is not balking at the match as he has a wealth of experience backing him up. The Uruno Dojo product has a record of 30-16-11 in promotions that span the globe: from ZST, Sengoku and Pancrase in his native Japan, to fights in Lithuania and China, and a one-off in the UFC against former ROAD FC Bantamweight Champion Kang Kyung-Ho.

Kim Soo-Chul says even a last minute opponent won’t keep him from delivering his best performance, and Shimizu promises to bring his A game for his first ROAD FC appearance.

Amendment

As previously announced, Lee Eun-Su will now face Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake. The match will be at a catchweight limit of 80 kgs.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 in Seoul

Profits from Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 will go to benefit pediatric cancer patients under the “ROAD FC Love Sharing Project”. Actor Kim Bo-Sung makes his fighting debut at 50 against Tetsuo Kondo in a Special Charity Welterweight Match. Plus, three title matches ignite the line up as ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol will face challenger Sasaki Shinji; ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan will take on Choi Young; and Openweight Champion Mighty Mo will make his first title defense against Carlos Toyota.

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 035

Date: Saturday, 10 December, 2016

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Tickets: http://roadfc.com/main/ticket/ticket.php

Live broadcast: http://roadfc.com/main/live/live.php

Main Card

#8 Special Charity Welterweight Match

Kim Bo-Sung vs Kondo Tetsuo

#7 Lightweight Championship

Kwon A-Sol vs Sasaki Shinji

#6 Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo vs Carlos Toyota

#5 Middleweight Championship

Cha Jung-Hwan vs Choi Young

#4 Bantamweight Match

Kim Soo-Chul vs Shimizu Shunichi

#3 Lightweight Match

Bruno Miranda vs Kim Seung-Yeon

#2 Lightweight Match

Park Won-Sik vs Nandin Erdine

#1 -80kg Catchweight Match

Lee Eun-Soo vs Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake

Young Guns 31

Featherweight Match

Park Hyung-Geun vs Kim Hyung-Su

Lightweight Match

Kim Kyung-Pyo vs Park Dae-Sung

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Chang-Ju

Featherweight Match

Lee Jeong-Young vs Kim Ho-Jun

Flyweight Match

Kang Yeun-Su vs Wang Deyu

Lightweight Match

Hisanari Tamaki vs Kim Kyu-Hyung

Flyweight Match

Kim Woo-Jae v Ko Dong-Hyeok