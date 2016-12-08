Russia Sweeps Golds at 2016 World MMA Championship in Macau

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (December 1, 2016)- Team Russia parlayed its recent European Championship domination into a repeat performance at this past weekend’s World MMA Championship, by sweeping all seven weight classes in Studio City, Macau, China.

Close to 100 fighters competed, representing 23 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Australia, Belgian, China, Colombia, France, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Germany, Hungary, Macao, Nepal, India, South Korea, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and Italy.

Russian middleweight Gamzat Hiramagomedov and light heavyweight Magomed Ankalayev are repeat world champions.

In team scoring, Asian team champion Kazakhstan won two Silver and four Bronze medals, Ukraine two Silver and two Bronze, Czech Republic one Silver and two Bronze, Chinas one Silver and two Bronze, Kyrgyzstan two Bronze, and one Bronze for France, India, Spain and Moldova.

“I would like to thank each athlete of our National MMA Team, our coaches, doctors and all the Russian MMA Union employees,” said MMA living legend Fedor Emelianenko, WMMAA honorary president and president of the Russian MMA Union. “The fighters had a long way, put in a lot of effort, and made it to the top. Despite an ever-growing competition level, our athletes achieved 100-percent of the set goals thanks to a great training camp, fight strategy and their spirit.

“We are proud to have two-time world champions in Magomed Ankalayev and Gamzat Hiramagomedov. It’s a pleasure to follow the fighters’ personal evolution from fight to fight. The world champions will receive their accolades of Sports Master of International Level.”

Here’s a breakdown of results from each weight class:

BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION: -61.2 kg (135 lbs.)

1. Omar Nurmagomedov (Russia)

2. Artur Mykytenko (Czech Republic)

3. Mirat Bekishev (Kazakhstan)

3. Chun Bo Yuan (China)

FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION: -65.8 kg (145 lbs.)

1. Kurban Taigibov (Russia)

2. Elnur Veliev (Ukraine)

3. Uulu Mustafa Rakhmatilla (Kyrgyzstan)

3. Roman Molodij (France)

LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION: -70.3 kg (154 lbs.)

1. Murad Ramazanov (Russia)

2. Sheng Liu (China)

3. Altynbek Bakhtygeldinov (Kazakhstan)

3. Leos Brichta (Czech Republic)

WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION: -77.1 kg (170 lbs.)

1. Alibeg Rasulov (Russia)

2. Goyta Dazaev (Kazakhstan)

3. Syed Abdul Nazzeur Ibrahim (India)

3. Uulu Tologon Rakhmanberdi (Kyrgyzstan)

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION: -84 kg (185 lbs.)

1. Gamzat Khiramagomedov (Russia)

2. Idris Gezalov (Ukraine)

3. Murad Abdurahmanov (Kazakhstan)

3. Rong Fan (China)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION: -93 kg (205 lbs.)

1. Magomed Ankalaev (Russia)

2. Robert Lau (Germany)

3. Erkinbek Inzhel (Kazakhstan)

3. Darwin Rodriguez (Spain)

HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION: +93 kg (+205 lbs.)

1. Amirkhan Isagadzhiev (Russia)

2. Alimzhan Suleimanov (Kazakhstan)

3. Viktor Pavlichek (Czech Republic)

3. Nicolae Scorohod (Moldova)