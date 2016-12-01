AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels from Turning Point 2009 | Match of the Month

At TNA’s Unbreakable 2005, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels faced off in a Three Way match for the X Division Championship that astounded fans and cemented all three as top TNA competitors. At Turning Point 2009, they would do battle once again, this time with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Can AJ Styles defy the odds and defeat his two rivals for a second time?

