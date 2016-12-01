Dec. 1 The MMA Report feat. Scott Coker, Tim Elliott and Erik Magraken

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE DEC. 1ST EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

0:33 – John Pollock recaps Wednesday’s announcement on the formation of the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association and the key notes coming out of it, the players involved, the return of Bjorn Rebney, the man that may be the most significant part of the group and more.

8:37 – The Sports Business Journal report on the UFC’s domestic television rights deal and what amount they are seeking when the FOX deal expires at the end of 2018.

11:54 – Litigation lawyer Erik Magraken from CombatSportsLaw.com joins us to chat the formation of the MMAAA, the decision to include Bjorn Rebney, Union vs. Association, the moves to watch out for and the enormous power that Conor McGregor holds in this.

28:32 – TUF winner Tim Elliott joins us to chat his time in the Ultimate Fighter house, fighting and making weight four times to win the tournament, being a big underdog against Demetrious Johnson this weekend and his reaction to the MMAAA announcement.

38:09 – Bellator president Scott Coker returns to the show to chat Bellator 166 and 167 this Friday and Saturday night, the recent success in Israel, interest in free agents Ryan Bader & Lorenz Larkin, the signing of Chael Sonnen and Rory MacDonald and having a larger presence in Canada.

