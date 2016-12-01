Bellator 166 Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos

Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Fight Network Staff / December 1, 2016 - 6:25pm

 

THACKERVILLE, OK. (Dec. 1, 2016) –The official weigh-ins for “Bellator 166:Dantas vs. Warren 2” took place this evening inside of the MIST nightclub at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow at the WinStar World Casino, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The Spike-televised main card is headlined by a bantamweight world title rematch pitting current belt holder Eduardo Dantas (18-4) against “The Baddest Man on the Planet” Joe Warren (14-5). In addition, Ray Wood (7-2) will take a short-notice bout to challenge undefeated prospect A.J. McKee (5-0) in the co-main event. Lastly, Marcos Galvao (17-7-1) and L.C. Davis (23-7) will square off in a bantamweight feature fight, while Chris Honeycutt (8-1, 1 NC) challenges Ben Reiter (17-1-1) in a 195-pound catchweight bout.

“Bellator 166: Dantas vs. Warren 2” takes place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK., and airs live and free Friday on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT., while “Bellator 167: Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2” airs live and free Saturday on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary bouts for both events will stream live on Bellator.com and The Bellator Mobile App.

Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)

MMA_Weighin_Bellator166_EduardoDantas_JoeWarren_2016_120116

Bantamweight World Title Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (134.6) vs. Joe Warren (133.7)

 

MMA_Weighin_Bellator166_AJMcKee_RayWood_2016_120116

 

Featherweight Co-Main Event: A.J. McKee (145.8) vs. Ray Wood (145.8)

 

MMA_Weighin_Bellator166_MarcosGalvao_LCDavis_2016_120116

 

Catchweight Feature Bout: Marcos Galvao (137.6) vs. L.C. Davis (136)

 

MMA_Weighin_Bellator166_ChrisHoneycutt_BenReiter_2016_120116

 

Catchweight Feature Bout (195 lbs.): Chris Honeycutt (194) vs. Ben Reiter (194.1)
 
Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout (159 lbs.): Treston Thomison (155.4) vs. Dawond Pickney (159)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout (163 lbs.): Chris Jones (163.7) vs. Derrick Adkins (161.9)
Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Gregory Babene (185.7) vs. Emiliano Sordi (185.5)
Catchweight Preliminary Bout (210 lbs.): Kinny Spotwood (208) vs. John King (207.7)