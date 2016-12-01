Yana Kunitskaya BW Title Win Against Tonya Evinger at Invicta FC 20 Changed to No-Contest

Kansas City, Mo. – Invicta Fighting Championships has been informed by the Missouri Office of Athletics that the result of its bantamweight championship bout between Tonya Evinger and Yana Kunitskaya at Invicta FC 20 has been overturned.

Following the event held on Nov. 18 in Kansas City, Evinger filed an appeal with the Missouri Office of Athletics and today the result of that appeal was decided. Ruled on fight night as a submission victory for Kunitskaya, the bout result has now been declared a No-Contest.

As a result, Evinger will remain the Invicta FC bantamweight champion.

Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp added that the promotion is “working on scheduling a potential rematch” of the bantamweight championship bout between Evinger and Kunitskaya as soon as possible.