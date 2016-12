“I take pride in the history of Philadelphia boxing and building my own legacy.” – Julian Williams

Undefeated top contender Julian Williams discusses his West Philadelphia roots to climbing up the 154-pound division. The 26-year-old will face undefeated IBF Junior Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo in a long-awaited world championship showdown on Dec. 10 at 10PM ET/7PM PT on SHOWTIME.