Legacy FC 63 Weigh-in Results – Watch LIVE TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET in on FN Canada & International

Los Angeles – Dec. 1, 2016 – Here are the official weigh in results for AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 63. AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello call the action live tomorrow night at 10pE/7pP on AXS TV from the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Legacy 63 will be Legacy Fighting Championship’s final event before merging with Resurrection Fighting Alliance to form Legacy Fighting Alliance in 2017.

Official weigh-in results for Legacy 63 are as follows, fighter records and weights (in pounds) are listed in parenthesis:

Televised Main Card

Main Event – Catchweight Fight – Gerald Harris (22-5, 189.8) vs. Aaron Cobb (7-3) (*Note: Aaron Cobb will weigh in tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT with a 205 pound target)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Trey Houston (12-3, 169.2) vs. Bilal Williams (7-3, 170.4)

Bantamweight Fight – Jimmy Flick (8-2, 135) vs. Levi Mowles (4-2, 135.6)

Super Heavyweight Fight – Josh Lanier (8-8, 259.2) vs. Jesse Hernandez (7-2, 300.8)

Catchweight Fight – TeeJay Britton (2-0, 140.6) vs. Diego Pichilingue (3-2, 140.8)

Lightweight Fight – Kyle Driscoll (3-2, 154.8) vs. William Walker (6-4, 155.8)

Catchweight Fight – Kathina Lowe (6-6, 130.6) vs. Ariel Beck (4-3, 128.6)