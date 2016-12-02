Roy Jones Jr. Faces Bare-Knuckle Boxing Legend Bobby Gunn on Feb. 17 in Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, DE (December 2, 2016) David Feldman Promotions will announce that former four-division champ and Boxing Legend Roy Jones, Jr. will square off against former world title challenger, and Bare-Knuckle Legend Bobby Gunn on Friday, February 17th 2017 for the Vacant WBF World Cruiserweight Championship.

The fight will be announced at the official press conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 2 PM at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE 19801.

In attendance will be Roy Jones, Jr., Bobby Gunn, Promoter David Feldman, WBF Representative James Gibbs, undercard fighters Joe Tiberi, Henry Stewart, and more.

During his twenty-seven year professional career, Jones Jr. (64-9, 46 KOs) has secured world titles in four different weight categories – Middleweight, Super Middleweight, Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight – and is the only boxer in history to start his career as a Light Middleweight and then go on to win a Heavyweight Championship.

In winning the WBA Heavyweight title by beating John Ruiz by unanimous decision in March 2003, Jones Jr. made history by becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a heavyweight title in 106 years.

Jones Jr. has victories over former world champions Bernard Hopkins, Antonio Tarver, Vinny Panzienza, James Toney, Mike McCallum, Virgil Hill, Felix Trinidad and John Ruiz.

Jones Jr. said of the bout, “I know Bobby Gunn is coming to bring it. He’s a hard-nose, tough fighter that comes right at you, but I’m going to show him why I’m one of the best that ever did it and he doesn’t belong in the ring with me.”

On February 17, Jones Jr’s opponent will be the former IBA Cruiserweight World Champion and the current Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Champion, Bobby “The Celtic Warrior” Gunn.

Gunn, internationally known for being a Bare-Knuckle legend, will put the gloves back on to battle ring legend Roy Jones, Jr.

Like Jones Jr, Gunn has a fearsome record in gloved boxing – 21 wins (18 KO) 6 losses, one draw, and one no-contest – and an even more impressive undefeated Bare Knuckle record of 72-0 with 72 KO).

Gunn has been in the ring with top fighters Enzo Maccarinelli, Glen Johnson, Tomasz Adamek, and James Toney, so he is no stranger to sharing the ring with boxing’s elite. Gunn said of his upcoming clash with Jones Jr, “It’s an honor to share the ring with a legend like Roy Jones. I’ve been chasing him for a few years now, and on February 17, I will catch him.”

World Boxing Foundation’s North American Vice President James Gibbs said of the upcoming championship bout, “Roy Jones, Jr is a living legend and we are honored to have him fighting for our Cruiserweight Title against a warrior like Bobby Gunn. We are looking forward to this bout.”

The undercard for this championship match will feature popular Delawarean Joe Tiberi (13-2, 6KO), Canada’s Henry Stewart (1-0, 1KO), as well as more to be announced.