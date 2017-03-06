Mamed Khalidov vs. Luke Barnatt Set For Absolute Championship Berkut 51 on March 11 in Manchester

Europe’s Biggest Mixed Martial Arts promotion Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) is heading back to the UK for a giant event that will take place at the Manchester Arena on March the 11th 2017.

The event was officially announced just a couple of weeks ago and this weekend we finally found out who will headline the fight card along with which venue will play host to ACB’s return to the UK.

The venue is none other than the iconic Manchester Arena. A venue that has laid host to some amazing nights of combat sports and that will once again hear the roar of fight fans on March the 11th and for just their second trip to the UK the promotion have pulled together a headline fight that will put ‘Champion vs Champion’ together in the ACB cage for a bout that MMA fans will not want to miss.

Representing the UK will be current Venator Middleweight Champion and UFC veteran Luke Barnatt who will put his skills to the test against a legend of the sport and one of the top 10 Middleweights in the World from Poland, by way of Russia, – Mamed Khalidov.

Luke Barnatt has proved his worth and how dangerous a fighter he can be on the biggest stages and is currently riding a 3 fight win streak that has seen him claim gold in the Italian promotion of Venator. Standing at 6ft 6” tall he is huge for this weight class and will be looking to make every inch of his reach advantage pay as he takes on one of the most devastating and dominating champions the Polish promotion KSW has ever produced.

Khalidov has an impressive record of 34 wins with just 4 losses. That record is impressive enough but when you add to that 29 of this wins have come by way of finish you get a taste of just what sort of animal we’re dealing with. On current 12 fight win streak he will be looking to make it 13 on March the 11th in front of the Manchester crowd.

Further bouts for this monumental event are set to be announced throughout December and ACB have hinted that the undercard will be stronger and deeper than the card they brought together for their debut in Glasgow back in October – a card that garnered international praise for the quality of the match-ups.

Tickets will go on sale from next week and will start from JUST £40!

You can buy them directly from Manchester Arena at Manchester-Arena.com

Be sure to get yours early to save your seat for the MMA event of 2017.