Bellator 167 Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos

THACKERVILLE, OK. (Dec. 2, 2016) –For the second consecutive day, the official weigh-ins for “Bellator 167:Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2” took place this afternoon inside of the MIST nightclub at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK. The competitors are now ready for action tomorrow, with the event airing LIVE and FREE on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

The main card of “Bellator 167: Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2”is headlined by a bantamweight rematch between Joe Taimanglo (23-6-1) and Darrion Caldwell (9-1). In addition, a co-main featherweight clash pitting John “Macapa” Teixeira (19-1-2) against Justin Lawrence (9-3) and a female flyweight fight pitting undefeated phenom Ilima-Lei MacFarlane (4-0) against Emily Ducote (4-1) will also be featured on the Spike-televised main card. Lastly, Chidi Njokuani (15-4, 1 NC) challenges undefeated Portuguese superstar Andre Fialho (7-0) in a catchweight bout.

“Bellator 167: Caldwell vs. Taimanglo 2″ airs live and free Saturday on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary bouts will stream live on Bellator.com and The Bellator Mobile App. Tonight,
 
Main Card: (Live on SPIKE – 9 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT)
 

Bantamweight Main Event: Joe Taimanglo (135.2) vs. Darrion Caldwell (135.5)

 

Featherweight Co-Main Event: John Teixeira (145.5) vs. Justin Lawrence (145)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Ilima-Lei MacFarlane (125.6) vs. Emily Ducote (124.8)

Catchweight Feature Bout: Chidi Njokuani (174.8) vs. Andre Fialho (171)

Preliminary Card: (Bellator.com – 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jarod Trice (205.3) vs. Tommie Britton (202.4)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jonathan Gary (155) vs. Aaron Roberson (155.6)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Justin Patterson (170.7) vs. Codale Ford (170.1)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Fernando Gonzalez (171) vs. Chris Hicks (169.1)
Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Joey Soto (261.8) vs. Bronson St. Romaine (231.7)