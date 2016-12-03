Retrospective: Anthony “Showtime” Pettis – Full Episode

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis speaks candidly about his UFC career, starting from the WEC, landing the “Showtime kick”, joining the UFC to win the lightweight title and looking back at his fights with Benson Henderson, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Gilbert Melendez and more. Check out the full episode of Retrospective.

Jorge Barbosa is a features producer & senior editor who has created several segments, series and documentaries at Fight Network. When he’s not out shooting, you can find him in his edit suite with the Ramones debut album cranked at full volume. For more, follow him on Twitter: @jorgebarbosa5.