Legacy FC 63 Results & Video Highlights – Gerald Harris Ends Legacy FC with Epic Slam KO

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 2, 2016 – In his first fight in three years, headliner Gerald Harris (23-5) scored a thrilling knockout slamming opponent Aaron Cobb (7-3) to the mat to cap off Legacy Fighting Championship’s final show before it merges with Resurrection Fighting Alliance to form Legacy Fighting Alliance in 2017.

Legacy 63 was broadcast live by AXS TV FIGHTS and on Fight Network in Canada and globally in over 30 countries with commentary by UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporting by Ron Kruck, from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Official results for Legacy 63 are as follows:

Televised Main Card

Main Event – Catchweight Fight – Gerald Harris (23-5) defeated Aaron Cobb (7-4) by KO (slam) at 0:48 in round one.

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Bilal Williams (8-3) defeated Trey Houston (12-4) by KO at 1:56 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Levi Mowles (5-2) defeated Jimmy Flick (8-3) at 1:27 in round two.

Super Heavyweight Fight – Jesse Hernandez (8-2) defeated Josh Lanier (8-9) by TKO at 0:53 in round one.

Catchweight Fight – TeeJay Britton (3-0) defeated Diego Pichilingue (3-4) by TKO at 3:18 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Kyle Driscoll (4-2) defeated William Walker (6-5) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Catchweight Fight – Kathina Lowe (7-6) defeated Ariel Beck (4-4) by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).