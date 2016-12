The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale Results: Demetrious Johnson Defeats TUF 24 Winner Tim Elliott

Below are full results for The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Main Card (TSN2/FOX Sports 1, 10:00 p.m. ET):

-Demetrious Johnson def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45); Johnson retains flyweight title

-Joseph Benavidez def. Henry Cejudo via split decision (30-26, 29-27, 27-29)

-Jorge Masvidal def. Jake Ellenberger via TKO (punches) at 4:05, Round 1

-Jarod Cannonier def. Ion Cutelaba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Sara McMann def. Alexis Davis via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:52, Round 2

-Brandon Moreno def. Ryan Benoit via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (Fight Network/FOX Sports 1, 8:00 p.m. ET):

-Ryan Hall def. Gray Maynard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

-Rob Font def. Matt Schnell via KO (strikes) at 3:47, Round 1

-Dong Hyun Kim def. Brendan O’Reilly via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Jamie Moyle def. Kailin Curran via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:00 p.m. ET):

-Anthony Smith def. Elvis Mutapcic via TKO (strikes) at 3:27, Round 2

-Devin Clark def. Josh Stansbury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)