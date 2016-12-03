Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Scott Coker Discusses Signing Fedor Emelianenko to Bellator

Fight Network Staff / December 3, 2016 - 2:27pm

John Pollock speaks with Bellator President Scott Coker about the signing of MMA great Fedor Emelianenko to face Matt Mitrione at Bellator 172.