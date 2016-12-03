Dec. 21 Edition of Review-A-SmackdownDec. 20 Review-A-Raw: "Frosty the Strowman"Video Highlights - UFC Fight Night Sacramento: VanZant vs. WatersonFight Network's Fighters & Fights to Watch in 2017 with John Pollock, John Ramdeen and Robin Black Scott Coker Discusses Signing Fedor Emelianenko to Bellator Fight Network Staff / December 3, 2016 - 2:27pm Tweet John Pollock speaks with Bellator President Scott Coker about the signing of MMA great Fedor Emelianenko to face Matt Mitrione at Bellator 172. MMAVideos Tweet