Video Highlights – The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale: Johnson vs. Elliott

Check out all the video highlights from The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale last night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Demetrious Johnson successfully defending his title against Tim Elliott.

Johnson and Elliott post-fight interview.

Johnson speaks on his next challenge.

Tim Elliott discusses his great showing against one of the pound-for-pound greats.

Johnson speaks backstage.

Elliott backstage.

Joseph Benavidez squeaks out a decision over Henry Cejudo.

Benavidez speaks in the Octagon.

Benavidez wants another crack at Mighty Mouse.

Benvidez speaks backstage.

Jake Ellenberger gets his foot stuck in the cage which results in a TKO victory for Jorge Masvidal.

Sara McMann submits the returning Alexis Davis.

Jared Cannonier decisions Ion Cutelaba.

Anthony Smith speaks on coming back to finish Elvis Mutapcic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSPrcdfEuR4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images