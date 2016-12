UFC 206 Countdown takes you inside the lives and training camps of two featherweights on the edge of greatness. Max Holloway risks his win streak to take on former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a showdown between electrifying strikers with the interim championship on the line. At stake is not only the gold, but a much-anticipated bout against longtime great Jose Aldo, who became the undisputed champion when Conor McGregor vacated the title.