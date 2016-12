John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview UFC 206: Anthony Pettis vs. Max Holloway for the interim featherweight title, Doo Ho Choi vs. Cub Swanson building excitement for an event that lost steam due to an injured original headliner, ‘selling a spectacle’, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson remain dominant at TUF 24 Finale, Joseph Benavidez sneaking out a decision over Henry Cejudo and more on 5 Rounds.