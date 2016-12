Zach Makovsky is headed to UFC 206 to face off with Dustin Ortiz. Find out what brought him to Tristar Gym, why he feels this is a must-win fight if he wants to remain in the UFC, and learn about his unique path to the pay-per-view spotlight.

TRISTAR STORIES is a digital series launching in January 2017. Presented in 4K, enjoy never-before-seen access to Montreal’s famed Tristar Gym, and the lives of head coach Firas Zahabi and the fighters chosen to train there.