K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Results – Timur Aylayrov Wins 85kg Tournament

On December 3rd in Bosnia and Herzegovina eight men entered the K-1 World Grand Prix Euro -85kg tournament in a quest to call themselves a K-1 Champion. The action was breathtaking, including a final between Timur Aylayrov from Russia and Bosnian sensation Igor Emkic, which many have described as one of the most exciting and memorable bouts in K-1 history.

It was Aylayrov that walked away as the champion after three knockdowns, taking the wind out of the Bosnian audience looking for a local hero to be crowned, putting the world on notice that he had arrived.

Results:

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro 85kg Tournament Final:

Timur Aylayrov defeats Igor Emkic by TKO R3

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Semi-Final:

Timur Aylayrov defeats Agron Preteni by Decision

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Semi-Final:

Igor Emkic defeats David Radeff by Decision

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:

Timur Aylayrov defeats Vasil Ducar by TKO

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:

Agron Preteni defeats Imanol Rodriguez by Decision

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:

Igor Emkic defeats Guiseppe De Domenico by Decision

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:

David Radeff defeats Nikola Noveski by Decision

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Reserve Fight:

Mesud Selimovic defeats Petar Jaman by KO R1

Super Fight:

Haris Brko defeats Rafal Gorka by Decision

Super Fight:

Giannis Skordilis defeats Maycon Coller by Decision