K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Results – Timur Aylayrov Wins 85kg Tournament

Fight Network Staff / December 6, 2016 - 12:11pm

k1wgp85final

 

On December 3rd in Bosnia and Herzegovina eight men entered the K-1 World Grand Prix Euro -85kg tournament in a quest to call themselves a K-1 Champion. The action was breathtaking, including a final between Timur Aylayrov from Russia and Bosnian sensation Igor Emkic, which many have described as one of the most exciting and memorable bouts in K-1 history.

It was Aylayrov that walked away as the champion after three knockdowns, taking the wind out of the Bosnian audience looking for a local hero to be crowned, putting the world on notice that he had arrived.

Results:

K-1 World Grand Prix Euro 85kg Tournament Final:
Timur Aylayrov defeats Igor Emkic by TKO R3
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Semi-Final:
Timur Aylayrov defeats Agron Preteni by Decision
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Semi-Final:
Igor Emkic defeats David Radeff by Decision
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:
Timur Aylayrov defeats Vasil Ducar by TKO
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:
Agron Preteni defeats Imanol Rodriguez by Decision
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:
Igor Emkic defeats Guiseppe De Domenico by Decision
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Quarterfinal:
David Radeff defeats Nikola Noveski by Decision
K-1 World Grand Prix Euro Tournament Reserve Fight:
Mesud Selimovic defeats Petar Jaman by KO R1
Super Fight:
Haris Brko defeats Rafal Gorka by Decision
Super Fight:
Giannis Skordilis defeats Maycon Coller by Decision