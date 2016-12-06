Hard Knocks Fighting 52 LIVE Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Toronto – Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, presents extensive UFC fight week coverage, including the UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: LEWIS vs. ABDURAKHIMOV main card from Albany, New York on Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, plus extensive pre-fight and post-fight coverage for UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis in Toronto, Canada.

Headlining the UFC’s debut at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, heavyweight behemoths will collide as No. 10-ranked knockout artist Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (16-4, 1NC) battles No. 15-ranked Russian export Shamil Abdurakhimov (17-3). Heavyweights also take center stage in the co-main event when No. 12-ranked Cameroonian prospect Francis “The Predator” Ngannou(8-1) looks to continue his meteoric rise against Anthony “Freight Train” Hamilton (15-5). A pair of light heavyweight contests will round out the main card broadcast as No. 9-ranked contender Corey “Beastin 25/8” Anderson (9-2) meets Sean “The Real OC” O’Connell (17-8), while No. 14-ranked New Yorker Gian Villante (14-7) faces undefeated short notice replacement Saparbek Safarov (8-0).

The UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: LEWIS vs. ABDURAKHIMOV main card will air live across Canada on Fight Network at 9 p.m. ET. The event will replay on Dec. 10 at 1 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Immediately following the UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: LEWIS vs. ABDURAKHIMOV main card broadcast, Fight Network presents HARD KNOCKS FIGHTING 52 live from Calgary, Canada, headlined by light heavyweights Rodney Wallace (26-12-1) and Matt Van Buren (7-5), plus Maged Hammo (8-4) meets Hamilton Ash (4-2) for the featherweight title, Arjan Bhullar (5-0) looks to stay perfect against Leroy Johnson (6-2) and local favorite Noah Ali (7-3) tangles with Joaquin Calderon (4-2).

Earlier in the day on Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. ET, Fight Network will televise M-1 CHALLENGE 73: BATTLE OF NARTS live from Nazran, Russia, featuring a championship doubleheader as Ramazan Emeev (14-3) clashes with Anatoly Tokov (24-2) for the middleweight title, while Ivan Buchinger(31-4) defends the featherweight crown against undefeated Magomed Idrisov (6-0). In other featured bouts, Lee Morrison (14-7) meets Movsar Evloev (5-0), Josh Rettinghouse (13-4) squares off with Sergey Morozov (6-1) and Diego D’Avila (15-5) enters hostile territory against Zalimbeg Omarov (7-1-1). The M-1 SELECTION undercard will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Live UFC 206 fight week coverage begins on Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET with the official UFC 206 Weigh-ins, as headliners Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis face off one final time before their UFC interim featherweight championship showdown on Saturday night.

Leading into UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis on pay-per-view, Fight Network presents a live UFC 206 Pre-Show at 6 p.m. ET from its downtown Toronto studios, featuring on-site fight week interviews, original analysis, plus last-minute picks and predictions

Following Saturday’s pay-per-view event, Fight Network will televise the live UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis Post-Fight Press Conference in its entirety.

In addition to all the live events, Fight Network is the destination for UFC library content, specialsand series, including The Ultimate Fighter, UFC Unleashed, UFC Now, UFC Ultimate Insider andclassic UFC PPV, WEC and PRIDE events.

