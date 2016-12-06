UFC 206 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 2 – “Bullseye, and You’re the Champion”

Review-A-SmackdownDec. 21 Edition of Review-A-Smackdown
Fight Network Staff / December 6, 2016 - 10:04pm

On Episode 2 of UFC 206 Embedded, welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone finishes up his fight camp and prepares for the temperature change between Cabo and Canada. Featherweight title contender Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and his team compare notes on his upcoming matchup against Max Holloway, who makes a nighttime visit from Toronto to Niagara Falls. Cerrone’s opponent Matt Brown hits the gym with his son and his striking coach, Duane Ludwig. Then Holloway tests his accuracy in a new sport altogether. UFC 206 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the stacked card at UFC 206, taking place Saturday, December 10th. See it live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV.