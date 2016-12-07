Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn Press Conference Quotes & Video Highlights – “Roy Will Never Forget Me”

Wilmington, DE (December 7, 2016) Below are quotes and the video from Tuesday’s press conference announcing the legendary Roy Jones, Jr. taking on Bobby Gunn for the WBF Cruiserweight title.

That bout will take place on February 17th at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Roy Jones, Jr.

“I am happy to be in the ring.”

“Delaware is starving for some activity.”

“I always do things that people don’t expect me to do.”

“I promised Bobby a long time ago that I would give him the opportunity, and I am a man of my word.”

“Come February 17th, I am going to shock the world again.”

Bobby Gunn

“I am a Pitbull dog, and I am coming on February 17th.”

“Roy motivates me. To fight an all-time great is a huge thing for me and I believe that he is top-five all-time.”

“After February 17th, Roy will never forget me for the rest of his life.”