Fight Network Exclusives – UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis in Toronto

Check out the latest for UFC 206: Holloway vs. Pettis including live exclusives with Robin Black, John Ramdeen and John Pollock in Toronto. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Robin Black and John Pollock reflect on a great night of fights.

Max Holloway discusses winning the title, call-outs of Jose Aldo, UFC Hawai and more.

Coach Greg Jackson reflects on a successful night for Jackson-Wink fighters.

Donald Cerrone wants a quick turnaround.

Cub Swanson turned the madness into ‘art’.

Swanson’s boxing coach gives his thoughts on the bout.

Kelvin Gastelum reflects on a chaotic few weeks.

Emil Meek having fun in his UFC debut.

Misha Cirkunov looks back on the night he made his hometown proud.

The always charismatic Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Viviane Pereira speaks on her successful debut.

Lando Vannata discusses his spinning wheel kick KO of John Makdessi.

Rustam Khabilov wants Kevin Lee next for Dagestan wrestling vs. American wrestling.

Dustin Ortiz not looking to far ahead.

Dana White pre-event interview.

Anthony Pettis discusses missing weight.

Max Holloway becomes one of Toronto’s favourite Hawaiians

Valerie Letourneau calls for women’s flyweight division.

Donald Cerrone patched things up with Dana White

Jordan Mein speaks about his return and fatherhood.

Cub Swanson focused on Dooho Choi

Matt Brown plans to go to war with Donald Cerrone.

Early weigh-in highlights.

Anthony Pettis misses weight.

Duane Ludwig catches up with Robin Black.

Donald Cerrone talks Matt Brown animosity.

Media day face-offs.

Max Holloway media day interview.

Anthony Pettis wants to take advantage of featherweights.

Matt Brown talks up coach Duane Ludwig.

Cub Swanson + Kanye West = ?

Tim Kennedy talks MMAAA and a whirlwind leading up to UFC 206 with changed opponents and more.

Jordan Mein looks to bounce back from retirement.

Kelvin Gastelum is trying to get into the UFC’s good books once again.

Beef between Duane Ludwig and Urijah Faber is over.

Robin Black gets to meet Doo Ho Choi.

Lando Vannata discusses fighting in hostile territory.

Our panel recaps the open workouts at Massey Hall.

Anthony Pettis media scrum following his open workout.

Max Holloway’s media scrum at the open workouts.

Donald Cerrone open workout media scrum.

Matt Brown talks about that time he almost went to jail in Canada.

Misha Cirkunov speaks to the media.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is holding off on the baked goods at weigh-ins this time around.

John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview Anthony Pettis heading into his interim featherweight bout against Max Holloway.

Max Holloway preview from John Ramdeen and Robin Black.

John Ramdeen and Robin Black preview Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 206.

Matt Brown preview.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier preview at the UFC 206 open workouts.

Misha Cirkunov drops some heavy leather at the open workouts.