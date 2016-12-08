UFC 206 Embedded: Vlog Series Episode 3 – Matt Brown’s Media-Trained Son

On Episode 3 of UFC 206 Embedded, welterweight Matt Brown does some last-minute media training with his son Hunter. Featherweight title contender Anthony Pettis trains to sync his brain and his body. In the Denver airport, coach Trevor Wittman shows off his mixed martial arts craft skills. Welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone arrives in Toronto and reveals the true extent of his eye injury, then says hello to teammate and UFC 206 middleweight Tim Kennedy. Featherweight title contender Max Holloway starts his fight week duties, and featherweight opponents Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi get settled in. UFC 206 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the stacked card at UFC 206, taking place Saturday, December 10th live on Pay-Per-View and UFC.TV.

