Heather Hardy Makes MMA Debut vs. Brieta Carpenter at Invicta FC 21 on Jan. 14

Kansas City, Mo. – Invicta Fighting Championships has announced four new match-ups for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet. The historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. once again hosts the leader in women’s mixed martial arts for the organization’s first event of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Swedish bantamweight Pannie “Sexy Scramble” Kianzad (8-1) returns to the Invicta cage to take on Hawaii’s Raquel “Lionheart” Pa’aluhi (5-5).

Kianzad bounces back after facing Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger at Invicta FC 14 last year. Pa’aluhi has won three of her last four bouts, including victories over seasoned bantamweight Ediane Gomes and Kaitlin Young.

Also at bantamweight, undefeated prospect Aspen Ladd (4-0) meets grappling ace Sijara “Sarj” Eubanks (2-1).

The 21-year-old Ladd has picked up wins over Jessica Hoy and Kelly McGill since moving to bantamweight. Eubanks, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, has displayed her striking since turning pro, earning her second career victory via first-round TKO in July over Amberlynn Orr.

Invicta FC veterans DeAnna “The Argentine Assassin” Bennett (8-2) and Jodie Esquibel (5-2) square off at strawweight. Bennett is coming off a back-and-forth battle with flyweight contender Roxanne Modafferi in March, while Esquibel headlined Invicta FC 18 against Alexa Grasso in July.

Two recently signed flyweights will make their professional mixed martial arts debuts when boxing world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (18-0 as a boxer) faces fellow newcomer Brieta “Tank Girl” Carpenter (8-2 as an amateur).

Hardy currently holds the WBC international female featherweight and super bantamweight titles. Carpenter signed with the promotion following a 10-second knockout in her most recent amateur outing.

The main event of Invicta FC 21 pits 26-year-old featherweight contender Megan Anderson (7-2) up against Canadian veteran Charmaine “Not So Sweet” Tweet (9-5).

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS and a current fight card can be found below:

Featherweight: Megan Anderson (7-2) vs. Charmaine Tweet (9-5)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Strawweight: DeAnna Bennett (8-2) vs. Jodie Esquibel (5-2)

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd (4-0) vs. Sijara Eubanks (2-1)

Flyweight: Heather Hardy (0-0) vs. Brieta Carpenter (0-0)

Tickets for Invicta FC 21 go on sale this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketfly.com.

For more information, visit invictafc.com.