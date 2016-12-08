Dec. 8 The MMA Report feat. Tim Kennedy, Kelvin Gastelum, Jordan Mein, Duane Ludwig

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE DEC. 8TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

1:10 – John Pollock looks at the MMAAA one week after their announcement, the reaction to Bjorn Rebney, the cease and desist letter sent and the various roles of the members.

13:40 – Anthony Pettis discusses his fight with Max Holloway, the fight now being five rounds and looking for another win in Canada.

14:55 – Max Holloway discusses Anthony Pettis’ win over Charles Oliveira, the weight cut for Pettis and showing even more in his game as he goes for his tenth consecutive win and the interim title.

16:52 – Donald Cerrone discusses his involvement with the MMAAA, how the conference call came across, a meeting with Dana White later this week and his own concerns about the sport.

19:41 – Matt Brown shares his dislike of Donald Cerrone and ending up in jail the last time he was in Canada.

23:42 – Kelvin Gastelum reflects on a dramatic last month, his move back up to middleweight, not weighing in for his fight at UFC 205, his new fight against Tim Kennedy and getting back on track.

29:46 – Duane “Bang” Ludwig chats about working with Matt Brown for the first time, putting his past with Urijah Faber behind him and Joseph Benavidez’s split decision over Henry Cejudo.

37:30 – The returning Jordan Mein chats about his time away from the sport, changes to sparring, his physical and mental changes, preparing for Emil Meek and his 40th “documented” pro fight.

42:27 – Tim Kennedy chats about the past week since the announcement of the MMAAA and being a key part of their board, the mixed reaction to Bjorn Rebney and his combative nature, the role of James Quinn and why Rebney has been the public voice over the past week.

