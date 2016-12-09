David Bielkheden, Papy Abedi, Simon Skold, Martin Akhtar & More Added to Superior Challenge 15 on April 1 in Stockholm

The Swedish MMA elite and local heroes that will defend Sweden’s honour against international opponents are: the Swedish MMA pioneer David Bielkheden, the strongman Papy “Makambo” Abedi, The Gentleman Simon Sköld, Scandinavia’s coolest fighter Martin Akhtar, Sadibou Sy with this year’s most famous KO by head kick, Zebaztian Kadesatam for the first time at Superior Challenge, Oliver Enkamp who impressed at the last event, the wrestling monster Alexander Bergman, the experienced Muay Thai fighter Abbe Joof, and the two new promising talents Arman Popal and Dilmurod Movlonov. Michel Ersoy’s bout against Thomas “Moon Lee” Hytten was published earlier this week. Possibly an additional bout will be added to the card, but as it looks now, we have Sweden’s MMA elite and most promising talents lined up, and ready to take on fighters from every corner of the world at Superior Challenge 15.

Previous event sold out online through pre-sales, and there were no tickets left on the event day. The ticket sales for Superior Challenge 15 started two weeks ago, and both VIP packages and regular tickets have sold well. Most purchased section has been the floor seats. Take the opportunity and secure your tickets now, or why not give a Christmas gift and an unforgettable experience to someone you love, or someone who deserves it. Those of you who doesn’t have the opportunity to attend can feel safe, because all Superior Challenge shows are broadcast live on Viaplay throughout the entire Nordic countries.

Babak Ashti, Founder Superior Group International:

– We have a very strong line-up containing of Sweden’s MMA elite and most interesting athletes. Now the other half of the card will be filled with other Nordic and international fighters. Some bouts are almost finalised and will be published shortly. I can reveal that the evening will contain of at least one title bout.