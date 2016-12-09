Bellator 168: Sakara vs. Beltran Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos

FLORENCE, ITALY — (December 9, 2016) — Following weigh-ins on Friday morning from Grand Hotel Mediterraneo in the capital city of Tuscany, all 10 competitors fighting during the main card of “Bellator 168: Sakara vs. Beltran” are now ready to compete tomorrow night at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT, LIVE and FREE on SPIKE.

The mixed martial arts portion of action is headlined by a light heavyweight main event contest featuring Italy’s own Alessio Sakara (18-11, 2 NC), who will take on Joey Beltran (17-13, 1 NC). In addition, John Salter (12-3) meets Claudio Annicchiarico (1-4) in a middleweight bout, Philipe Lins (10-1) competes against Kleber Raimundo Silva (12-7), Goiti Yamauchi (20-3) returns to lightweight action against Valeriu Mircea (12-3), and Ed Ruth (1-0) looks to remain undefeated in 2016 on short notice against Emanuele Palombi (5-2)

See below for complete weights from today’s weigh-in proceedings.

Light Heavyweight Feature Fight: Joey Beltran (205.2) vs. Alessio Sakara (203.6)

Light Heavyweight Feature Fight: Kleber Raimundo Silva (205.9) vs. Philipe Lins (205.8)

Middleweight Feature Fight: Claudio Annicchiarico (185.2) vs. John Salter (185.2)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Valeriu Mircea (154.5) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (156)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Ed Ruth (189.2) vs. Emanuele Palombi (187.2)