ROAD FC 035: Official Weigh-in Results & Photos – Kim Bo Sung vs. Kondo Tetsuo Charity Bout

9 December, 2016 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the official weigh in results for Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 which will take place tomorrow, 10 December at the JangChung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. On the Main Card with three title fights, all fighters made weight.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 marks an exciting new broadcast partnership with Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). MBC is South Korea’s leading public tertiary broadcaster, a multimedia group with a nationwide network of 17 regional stations. For the first time, Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 will be broadcast live on MBC in its entirety, including the Young Guns 31 preliminary card, starting at 17:00 Korea Standard Time. The entire event will also be aired on CCTV online in China and Epicentre.tv around the world. The main card will air on Abema TV in Japan.

This massive year end event will have three title fights, and a special charity match between action star Kim Bo-Sung and Tetsuo Kondo. Profits from Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 will go to benefit pediatric cancer patients under the “ROAD FC Love Sharing Project”.



Xiaomi ROAD FC 035 fighters’ quotes

Special Charity Welterweight match, Kim Bo-Sung: “I am very humbled to have this opportunity to fight. Thank you to ROAD FC for deciding to donate the profits of this event to support children with cancer.”

Special Charity Welterweight match, Kondo Tetsuo: “This waiting game is finally over tomorrow. I don’t like waiting, and I’ll finish this quickly.”

ROAD FC Lightweight Champion Kwon A-Sol: “It’s my Honor to play in the Main Event match of the year-end card, and I’d like to ask Sasaki who the Dokdo Islands belong to.”

Lightweight challenger Shinji Sasaki: “I am honored to stand in this position and tomorrow I’ll take the championship belt. He asked me the same thing before, but I just train, I don’t have an answer for this kind of question.”

ROAD FC Openweight Champion Mighty Mo: “A true Champion must defend his belt. Tomorrow I will show that I’m a true champion.”

Openweight challenger Toyota Carlos: “I’m honored to participate in this famous organization and tournament.”

ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan: “I earned the nickname “Lucky Punch” in the last fight. Again, we have prepared a lucky punch.”

Middleweight challenger Choi Young: “I’m a Korean first-generation fighter. And this first-generation fighter will show whether or not he is really great.”

Bantamweight match fighter Kim Soo-chul: “Tomorrow I will try to finish the fight as quickly as possible.”

Bantamweight match fighter Shimizu Shunichi: “I really feel lucky to be in this big competition.”

Lightweight match fighter Kim Seung-Yeon: “I’ve turned on the furnace. Tomorrow I’ll show you how hot it gets.”

Lightweight match fighter Bruno Miranda: “Congratulations to Shinji Sasaki on his title challenge, and to the Champion Kwon A-Sol. I lost the last match, but I am now on another level. I will show you that tomorrow.”

Lightweight match fighter Park Won-Sik: “I’m happy to be in the last event of the year, and I’m looking forward to showing you a great match.”.

Lightweight match fighter Nandin-Erdene: “It will be a quick win again: ‘Nandin Erdene’. I’ve been working a lot on my ground skills. It’ll be a good fight.”

-80kg catchweight match fighter Yang Peng: “It’s an honor to face someone of this high a level, and I’m excited to participate in this big promotion.”

-80kg catchweight match fighter Lee Eun-Soo: “It’s only been four years since I fought and now I’m back. I will do my best.”

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 035

Date: Saturday, 10 December, 2016

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+ at 17:00KST

Live in China on CCTV online at 16:00CST (http://sports.cctv.com/H5/ydzb/index.shtml)

Live in Japan on Abema at 20:00JST

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv at 17:00KST (http://www.epicentre.tv/events/road-fc-035/)



Main Card

#8 Special Charity Welterweight Match

Kim Bo-Sung (76.7) vs Kondo Tetsuo (77.4)

#7 Lightweight Championship

Kwon A-Sol (70.5) vs Sasaki Shinji (70.4)

#6 Openweight Championship

Mighty Mo (131.5) vs Carlos Toyota (114.4)

#5 Middleweight Championship

Cha Jung-Hwan (84.4) vs Choi Young (83.9)

#4 Bantamweight Match

Kim Soo-Chul (61.8) vs Shimizu Shunichi (61.6)

#3 Lightweight Match

Bruno Miranda (70.5) vs Kim Seung-Yeon (70.1)

#2 Lightweight Match

Park Won-Sik (70.4) vs Nandin Erdine (70.4)

#1 -80kg Catchweight Match

Lee Eun-Soo (80.1) vs Yang Peng (79.4)

Young Guns 31

#7 Featherweight Match

Park Hyung-Geun (65.9) vs Kim Hyung-Su (65.9)

#6 Lightweight Match

Kim Kyung-Pyo (70.4) vs Park Dae-Sung (70.5)

#5 Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong (65.5) vs Yang Junkai*

*Lee Chang-Ju was unable to make weight and pulled out of the match, Yang stepped up

#4 Featherweight Match

Lee Jeong-Yeong (65.9) vs Kim Ho-Jun (65.4)

#3 Flyweight Match

Kang Yeun-Su (57.2) vs Wang Deyu (56.7)

#2 Lightweight Match

Kim Kyu-Hyung (70.2) vs Hisanari Tamaki (70.4)

#1 Flyweight Match

Kim Woo-Jae (57.1) vs Ko Dong-Hyeok (56.2)