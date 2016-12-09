RFA 46: Johnson vs. Tucker Weigh-in Results

Los Angeles – Dec. 8, 2016 – AXS TV FIGHTS wraps up its 2016 fight calendar tomorrow night at 10pE/7pP with RESURRECTION FIGHTING ALLIANCE 46, the final event from RFA before it merges with Legacy Fighting Championship to become Legacy Fighting Alliance in 2017. At today’s weigh-in event, light heavyweight title contenders Jordan Johnson (5-0) and LeMarcus Tucker (5-1) both came in on weight for their headlining fight tomorrow.

RFA 46 will be broadcast live from Branson Convention Center in Branson, Missouri voiced by AXS TV FIGHTS broadcasters UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello. Full weigh-in results are below with records and weights (in pounds) in parenthesis.

Televised Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Title Fight – Jordan Johnson (5-0, 204.9) vs. LeMarcus Tucker (5-1, 203.6)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – James Nakashima (5-0, 170.7) vs. Desmond Hill (8-3, 170.6)

Featherweight Fight – Bobby Moffett (8-2, 146) vs. T.J. Brown (7-3, 148.5)

Catchweight Fight (120 pounds) – Mandy Polk (3-2, 122.5) vs. Katy Collins (5-1, 119.3)

Heavyweight Fight – Don’Tale Mayes (2-0, 261.1) vs. Kenny Fredenburg (7-4, 257.2)

Flyweight Fight – David Waters (3-2, 125.6) vs. Jeremiah Cullum (3-1, 125.8)