GLORY: Collision, GLORY 36 Oberhausen Weigh-in Results, Video Replay & Photos

On Friday, Dec. 9, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY: COLLISION, GLORY 36 SuperFight Series, and GLORY 36 Germany at König-Pilsener Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

GLORY: COLLISION is available globally for purchase as a $29.95 digital Pay-Per-View event at ufc.tv/glorycollision. The four-fight Pay-Per-View card for GLORY: COLLISION begins tomorrow at 10 p.m. CET / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

GLORY 36 SuperFight Series is available FOR FREE to everyone worldwide at ufc.tv/video/glory-collision-prelims. The five-fight card for GLORY 36 SuperFight Series begins tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. CET / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT.

GLORY 36 Germany will be carried live on ESPN3. The five-fight card for GLORY 36 Germany begins tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. CET / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m PT

Please find the results and photographs of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY: COLLISION WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Headline Bout:

Rico Verhoeven (257.5 lb / 116.8 kg) vs. Badr Hari (252.4 lb / 114.5 kg)

Welterweight Title Co-Headline Bout:

Nieky Holzken (169.8 lb / 77 kg) vs. Cédric Doumbé (168.7 lb / 76.5 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

Ismael Londt (270.5 lb / 122.7 kg) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik (290.8 lb / 131.9 kg)

GLORY 36 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Danyo Ilunga (207.2 lb / 94 kg) vs. Michael Duut (207.9 lb / 94.3 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Harut Grigorian (158.7 lb / 72 kg) vs. Danijel Solaja (159.8 lb / 72.5 kg)

Super Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal Tournament Bout:

Amel Dehby (119 lb / 54 kg) vs. Isis Verbeek (119.7 lb / 54.3 kg)

Super Bantamweight Grand Prix Semifinal Tournament Bout:

Tiffany van Soest (119.9 lb / 54.4 kg) vs. Jessica Gladstone (121.9 lb / 55.3 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Andrej Bruhl (150.8 lb / 68.4 kg) vs. Tyjani Beztati (149 lb / 67.6 kg)

GLORY 36 GERMANY WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Title Headline Bout:

Sittichai (151.7 lb / 68.8 kg) vs. Marat Grigorian (153 lb / 69.4 kg)

Featherweight Co-Headline Bout:

Mosab Amrani (142.4 lb / 64.6 kg) vs. Fabio Pinca (141.5 lb / 64.2 kg)

Lightweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Hysni Beqiri (152.8 lb / 69.3 kg) vs.Antonio Gomez (152.8 lb / 69.3 kg)

Lightweight Contender Tournament Bout:

Anatoly Moiseev (153.7 lb / 69.7 kg) vs. Dylan Salvador (151.2 lb / 68.6 kg)