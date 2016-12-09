Anthony Joshua vs. Eric Molina Official Weigh-in Results & Photos

IBF Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua weighed in at 249 pounds and American challenger Eric Molina measured 237 ½ pounds for their heavyweight showdown tomorrow/Saturday at Manchester Arena live on SHOWTIME® (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT).

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® presentation originates from Galen Center at USC in Los Angeles, site of that evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast. WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will join host Brian Custer and analysts Al Bernstein and Paulie Malignaggi as part of the SHOWTIME announce team for Joshua vs. Molina.

Undefeated sensation and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Joshua (17-0, 17 KOs) will make the second defense of his title against Molina (25-3 19 KOs), a Texas native getting his second shot at a belt in his quest to become the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.

An encore presentation of Joshua vs. Molina will air as part of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast later that evening, following the main event showdown between WBA Featherweight World Champion Jesus Cuellar and three-division former champ Abner Mares. In the co-feature, Jermall Charlo will defend his IBF Junior Middleweight World Championship against fellow-undefeated challenger Julian Williams.