“UFC 207: Ronda Rousey Returns” tells the story of the UFC superstar, who has remained largely out of the spotlight since her shocking loss over a year ago, leading to swirling speculation about her future. In Ronda’s absence, the UFC belt changed hands twice more, and is now wrapped around the waist of Brazil’s Amanda Nunes. Ronda’s fans desperately want to see her return and reclaim the UFC title, while others cast doubt on whether she’ll ever be the same dominant fighter again